Putting the bronze in Holbeach

The owners of a tanning shop in Spalding have expanded to Holbeach after spotting demand for their services in the town.

Lynne Thorne (36), who runs Afterglow Tanning in New Road with her sister Rachael Brooks and mum Elaine, opened the doors to their Holbeach shop on Saturday (October 7).

It’s situated in the former post office in the High Street.

With the growing popularity of having that ‘golden glow’ sported by celebrities and stars of reality shows such as ‘The Only Way is Essex’ and ‘Geordie Shore,’ tanning is as in demand as ever.

Lynne said: “We’ve found there’s a massive amount of interest and people were asking on social media if we’d thought about setting up a shop in Holbeach so we saw there was the need for it.

“We’ve been running the shop in Spalding for two years now and we have around 2,000 people on our customer base.

“We offer sunbeds, spray tanning and also eyelash extensions.”

And Lynne said she is aware that some people may have concerns over tanning.

She said: “We promote safe tanning and are members of The Sunbed Association (which liaises on issues and initiatives with government departments and other agencies).

“So if people have moley skin or a history of skin cancer we would advise them not to use the sunbeds or to consult with their doctor.

“There are also benefits of tanning for people with Vitamin D deficiency, psoriasis and skin conditions and we are hoping to liaise with doctors’ surgeries in the future as some prescribe tanning for conditions.”

Afterglow was set up after Lynne and her sister came up with the business idea in the gym one day.

Lynne said: “We couldn’t get on the sunbeds because they were busy so we joked we should set up our own shop.”

The more they talked about the idea the more it became a reality.

Lynne said the business is a tribute to their granddad George Thorne who left behind inheritance money which made it possible for them to make the business happen.

She said: “It made it more personal and we had to make it work.”

