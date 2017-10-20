Protesters in Pinchbeck moved on after police issue ‘dispersal notice’

UPDATE: Friday, 4pm: Protesters were moved on from a site in Pinchbeck this afternoon after one of the campaigners stood in front of a lorry and “obstructed the highway”.

Around ten campaigners from the ‘Save Movement’ for animals turned up outside Morrisons’ Pinchbeck abattoir in Brunel Road at 8am today, carrying placards and filming trucks carrying livestock into the building.

Campaigners holding up signs at the protest in Pinchbeck.

Police attended the scene to ensure the protesters did not breach the peace and said a ‘dispersal notice’ was issued around midday after one of the campaigners obstructed the highway and caused alarm to road users.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The dispersal notice was issued to one person. Upon issuing the notice to the one individual, they then left the scene.”

All the protesters were gone from the site by this afternoon.

Friday, 11.30am: Animal rights protesters are currently outside Morrisons’ abattoir in Brunel Road.

A protester films a truck carrying livestock into the abattoir.

Around ten campaigners are filming trucks carrying animals into the building.

Police are at the scene and say they will move the protesters on if there are any ‘breaches of the peace’.

Organiser David Brown, of the Spalding and Peterborough Animal Save Movement, told us: “Our aim is to bear witness to the animals and highlight their plight. They are not just objects to be discarded. They are individual ‘sentient’ beings. We want to show people the consequence of eating meat.”

This is not the first time the campaigners have been in Spalding and earlier this year staged a similar protest outside Dalehead Foods. Tulip Foods, Dalehood Foods’ parent company, said this was in relation to a crash near Cowbit when 23 pigs died.

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “We are aware of the protest outside our site at Pinchbeck. It’s a busy site and we are working with the police to make sure everyone stays safe.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson added: “Everyone has the right to peaceful protest and the role of the police is to facilitate that and prevent breaches of the peace. Unfortunately, the group who have assembled in Pinchbeck have not been behaving in the expected manner and have been obstructing the highway. Our priority is always the safety of the public so a Dispersal Order has been put in place for the area today. We have not yet had to issue any individuals with dispersal notices but it gives officers at the scene powers to deal appropriately with disorder and ASB (Anti-social behaviour).

