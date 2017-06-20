Promoting the importance of licensing rules

Monday marked the start of National Licensing Week and South Holland District Council is helping spread the word about the initiative.

Organised by the Institute of Licensing, the scheme aims to help raise awareness about licensing and its impact on the everyday lives of residents and businesses.

One of the campaign’s key messages is ‘Licensing is everywhere’ to demonstrate how daily tasks such as shopping, getting a taxi or drinking down the pub are affected by it.

Throughout the week, SHDC will be promoting the campaign on social media and helping to raise awareness about the licensing work that the authority carries out.

Coun Anthony Casson, South Holland district’s portfolio holder for licensing, said: “People probably take a lot of licensing work for granted or are unsure about who is responsible for regulating certain services.

“People may also see licensing as a form of bureaucracy, but it is helpful to know how processes work because you may have to apply for a licence or be affected by a licensing issue in your area.

“Our licensing team carries out a lot of positive work with businesses and partners to ensure that regulations are being upheld and the public is protected. As part of Licensing Week, I will be heading out with the team to oversee some of the inspection work they carry out.”

Licensing work carried out by the council includes issuing and overseeing licences enabling shops, bars and pubs to sell alcohol.

The authority has the power to revoke these licences if conditions are not upheld. If you’re planning to hold a public event you may need to obtain a Temporary Event Notice (TEN) from the council.

The council also licenses all taxi drivers, vehicles and operators in the district to ensure the public receives a safe and reliable service.

Licensing laws also cover animal welfare and gambling issues. For more information about SHDC’s licensing work visit www.sholland.gov.uk/licensing

For details on National Licensing Week follow the council’s Twitter account at @SHollandDC and Facebook page (South Holland District Council).