Promising signs are up at new Lincs Gateway in Spalding

The first signs of what is to come at the 60-acre Lincs Gateway Business Park in Spalding are now visible to the public.

An advertising board displaying the names of three well-known takeaway chains can be seen at the junction of Cowbit Road and the A16/A1175 roundabout.

Holbeach-based developers Ashwood Homes is behind the project which includes a petrol station, office complex, hotel and restaurant.

Ashley King, Chairman of Ashwood Homes, said: “The site has planning permission for approximately 500,000 square feet of commercial space and the development goal is to create a holistic scheme with high-quality landscaping and all (facilities).

“Altogether, the park offers a unique opportunity to occupiers seeking a high-quality location with excellent prominence and accessibility.”