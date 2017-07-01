Progress in project to revitalise Bourne Town Hall

A group trying to bring Bourne Town Hall back into community use has taken its first important step after reaching a deal about its charitable status.

Members of the Bourne Town Hall steering group, in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council, have persuaded the Charity Commission to approve an application to change the terms of the building’s use.

Last year, the county council agreed to transfer ownership of Bourne Town Hall to a new or existing charity, with the steering group formed from existing town charities to work on turning the building into a community arts venue.

Charles Houseago, chairman of the Bourne Town Hall Steering Group, said: “With this significant milestone completed, the next few months will see us complete the legal formalities of setting up the new Town Hall Charity to take over administration of the building.

“This will start the process of raising funds for the restoration and conversion of this iconic building.”

The Charity Commission has now approved the change of charitable purpose in the original deeds to enable the project to be developed further.

This is an important step as we work towards ensuring an exciting future for the building Coun David Brailsford, Chairman of the Bourne Town Hall Trust Management Committee, Lincolnshire County Council

Coun David Brailsford, Chairman of the Bourne Town Hall Trust Management Committee at the county council, said: “Although we may be some way from Bourne Town Hall being in full use as a community venue, this is an important step as we work towards ensuring an exciting future for the building.

“We hope that the steering group can start to use the building in the near future for fundraising and to develop their ideas.”