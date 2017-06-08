Prize raffle fundraiser for crash memorial

There is still time to buy tickets for a “giant” raffle in aid of a Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial planned for Westgate Woods, Wyberton.

A weekend break, pleasure flight, boat trip, concert and cinema tickets, food hampers, a designer watch worth £150, a car for the weekend and an off-road driving experience are just some of the prizes donated for the raffle.

The winners will be drawn during a family fun day and fundraising event at Kirton Town Hall on Sunday, June 18, and tickets can still be bought by calling Anne Bourne on 01205 367892.

The prizes include a weekend stay at Boston Westwood Lakes Lodge, an overnight Champagne stay at The George at Stamford, a pleasure flight over Boston, a designer watch worth £150, an Audi car for the weekend, a Jaguar Land Rover off-road driving experience, a boat trip in Lincoln, concert tickets, cinema tickets, food hampers and more besides.

The appeal is raising funds for a restful memorial space at Boston’s Westgate Woods to remember all of the county’s road accident victims.

If you want to buy a raffle ticket contact Anne Bourne on 01205 367892.

The family fun day at Kirton starts at 10.30am with a joint church service, and continues until 3.30pm in the town hall and gardens with classic bikes, road hog bus, demonstrations, games, craft stalls, cakes, refreshments, face painting, bouncy castles and more.