Princess Charlotte turns two at Anmer

Princess Charlotte, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated her second birthday on Tuesday and this charming picture taken by her mother at their Anmer Hall home last month was released to mark it.

It was reported that Charlotte, fourth in line to the throne, celebrated the day by having a party at Anmer Hall with Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.

The family has lived at Anmer for the past two years but plan to return to London in the summer once William has finished working as an East Anglian Air Ambulance pilot.

Photo: DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE/PA