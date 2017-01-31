Princess Anne to visit Bourne this Friday

Princess Anne is due to visit the Sense day service in Bourne this Friday, it has been announced.

HRH The Princess Royal, who has been a patron of Sense since 1989, will visit the national disability charity’s local centre, which supports people who are deafblind, have sensory impairments or complex needs.

The centre, which offers interactive activities to help stimulate individuals with sensory impairments and promote wellbeing, has a range of facilities for its visitors to utilise, including an art room, sensory room equipped with a variety of specialist equipment and a vegetable garden.

Heather Powell, manager at the Sense centre in Bourne, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Sense’s Patron, HRH The Princess Royal, to our day service in Bourne. We’re all very excited and we are all looking forward to meeting her.

“We’re incredibly proud of our facilities and the support we provide for those who have sensory impairments in the Lincolnshire area and it’s a huge honour to have the opportunity to show HRH The Princess Royal the services we deliver from the centre on a daily basis.”

Princess Anne will have the opportunity to meet the people who use the service, as well as seeing first-hand the specialist support the centre delivers to the region.