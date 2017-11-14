Prince Harry’s words of kindness to Moulton BNTVA campaigner

British nuclear test veteran campaigner Sandie Hern, from Moulton, had the privilege of meeting Prince Harry at the opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.

She said: “I had the great honour of not only meeting Prince Harry but he shook my hand.

“That had to be the best moment of my year.

“What a gentleman. He wanted to know who I was. I told him I was the Vice Chair of the BNTVA (British Nuclear Test Veterans’ Association) and was there to remember all nuclear veterans who were sadly no longer with us and of course those that are still here.

“He asked what I did and I told him that my mission was to look after all my veterans.

“His comment was ‘Well done you.’

“I felt very proud to be there and honour all our veterans. What a fantastic day.”

Sandie and her huband Doug, have become leading figures in the BNTVA, a charity promoting education, research and support of men and women involved in the Government’s atomic weapons testing programme between 1952 and 1967.

Doug (81) witnessed five tests on Christmas Island – one atom bomb and four hydrogen bombs while in the Royal Navy in the 1950s.

MP for South Holland and the Deepings John Hayes was recently named as the vice patron for the BNTVA.

