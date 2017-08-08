Preview weekend for Marriotts ‘67’ Mazda customers

Family dealership Marriotts Mazda are inviting motoring enthusiasts to its Boston showrooms for a sneak preview of the latest models in the Japanese manufacturers’ range with an open weekend – heralding the arrival of the New ‘67’ registration plate models.

With the new registration plate models arriving in the showroom from September 1, Marriotts is opening up this Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm to give customers the chance to see the full Mazda range and offers available.

Light refreshments will be on offer during the open weekend with everyone welcome.

This year has been a busy one for Marriotts and Mazda with two major new model launches. During March Mazda unveiled the all-new MX-5 RF (retractable fastback) to sit alongside the soft- top variant of Mazda’s iconic two-seater roadster.

The all-new Mazda CX-5 was revealed during June – the second generation of Mazda’s award-winning SUV (sports utility vehicle) that is globally its best seller.

Both these new models will be on display in Marriotts showrooms and available with a 0 per cent APR representative conditional sale finance offer.

This year has also seen a refresh of two more brand favourites – both the Mazda2 and Mazda CX-3 have styling enhancements and specification upgrades.

In celebration, two special versions have also been introduced – the Mazda ‘2 tech’ Edition and the Mazda CX3 ‘GT Sport’ Edition both take pride of place in Marriotts showroom in readiness for ‘67’ customers.

The Mazda line up is completed with the Mazda3 and Mazda6 models and both are available with compelling finance offers for a new ‘67’ plate.

Generous deposit contributions ranging from £1,250 to £2,500 are available, alongside 0 per cent APR representative PCP finance packages – additionally existing Mazda owners benefit from a £500 Customer Loyalty Award.

A number of unique offers will also be revealed at Marriotts’ open weekend including a number of ex-demonstration Mazda models at attractive prices.

Stunning cars, compelling offers coupled with good old fashioned courteous service from the local family business with 43 years Mazda Experience all at Marriotts this weekend – for further information contact the team on 01205 310044 or simply visit the showroom in Liquorpond Street.