Pressure on police to enforce B1040 weight ban on Crowland road

Police are being told to target HGV drivers and haulage firms flouting a weight limit order in Crowland.

Growing frustration amongst parish councillors that a 7.5 tonne restriction in place for the B1040 Nene Terrace Road was being ignored came to the boil at Monday’s parish council meeting.

The weight limit was brought in jointly by Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) and Peterborough City Council last year after families living along Nene Terrace complained about the number of HGVs using it to bypass the A16.

Coun Bryan Alcock, parish and South Holland District Council member for Crowland, said: “After a long campaign for the residents of Nene Terrace, a weight limit was introduced and the correct signage put up on the approach to the road at Thorney.

“But LCC has not put up the signs needed in Crowland so HGV drivers are unaware of the restriction until they have entered the road at the town end when they are then obviously committed.

“However, even with the correct signs up at the Thorney end (of the B1040), lorries are constantly using the road in both directions to the frustration of residents in Nene Terrace.

“There appears to be no enforcement and, as far as we know, no warnings given or prosecutions. So the weight restriction, without enforcement, makes all of the work done in getting it a pointless exercise and very disappointing for all concerned.”

Crowland county councillor Nigel Pepper, who helped to get the weight restriction in place, said: “It took a considerable amount of time and effort to achieve, with me having to liaise with both LCC and Peterborough City Council.

“This came as a huge relief to the residents of Nene Terrace, but it was short-lived owing to HGV drivers ignoring the weight restriction signs and, to date, they are continuing to do so.

“I am in regular dialogue with the complainants at Nene Terrace who continue to provide me with photographs of the offenders on a regular basis.

“These photographs have also been provided to a local PCSO who took interest in the matter following a discussion I had with her at a recent Crowland Parish Council meeting.

“With the weight restriction now in place, it can only be enforced by the police and it therefore needs a police presence to be in Nene Terrace, owing to the weight restriction being continually ignored.”

Inspector Gareth Boxall, Community Policing Inspector for South Holland, said: “In recent weeks, our officers have been managing many conflicting demands and whilst this issue is of concern, I have to balance this against other problems.

“In Crowland particularly, officers are committed to detecting and reducing crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Therefore, I can’t promise the resources needed to tackle this issue but as and when other commitments allow, our officers will challenge offenders.

“I will also be discussing the issue with the local neighbourhood policing team to find efficient ways in which we can work with residents and Crowland Parish Council to address this issue.”

Meanwhile, an LCC highways spokesman said: “The weight restriction is clearly signed and there is no excuse for ignoring it.

“We know that the police are aware of the issue and would encourage anyone who witnesses lorries using the road to report this to them by using the non-emergency 101 number.”

• Drivers in Crowland are to be told not to park dangerously in the Broadway, North Street and Peterborough Road areas of the town.

Coun Bryan Alcock said: “Some residents seem to think that it’s perfectly acceptable to park on the corner when, in fact, it’s quite dangerous, with buses and heavy lorries going along them.”