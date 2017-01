Nearly 20 homes and businesses in Spalding were left without electricity for nearly four hours earlier today.

A power cut in The Crescent, caused by an underground fuse problem, was reported at about 6am and engineers from Western Power Distribution came out shortly afterwards to repair the fault.

A spokesman for Western Power Distribution said: “There was a fault with the undergroung voltage main where we had to replace a fuse.

“Roughly, 18 users were affected the power was back on at 9.45am.”