Possible elections in Whaplode and Sutton Bridge after deaths of councillors

By-elections for South Holland District Council and Sutton Bridge Parish Council may be held following the deaths of two popular councillors.

An election has been requested in the Whaplode and Holbeach St John’s Ward of the district council following the death of Michael Pullen in May.

Phil Scarlett

And there is also a vacancy on Sutton Bridge Parish Council after the death of Phil Scarlett last month.

After two registered electors have requested an election in the Whaplode and Holbeach St John’s Ward, an election will be held on Thursday, November 16, should more than one nomination be received.

Nomination papers can be submitted by candidates from now until 4pm on Friday.

Candidate’s nomination packs can be obtained from the electoral service section at the South Holland District Council Offices in Priory Road, Spalding.

In Sutton Bridge, a Notice of Vacancy will now be published throughout the parishfor 14 days, during which time ten electors can request an election be held to fill thevacancy.

If no such request is made the council will fill this vacancy by co-option.

The deadline for ten electors to request an election is NOvember 8 and any election would take place by January 15.