Poppy’s street dance classes in Spalding start next week

A new series of street dance classes for children aged four to 13 starts in Spalding on Monday.

Talented hip hop dancer Poppy Gill (12) is leading three, 45-minute classes at St Norbert’s Community Hall in St Thomas’s Road, for four to sevens at 5pm, eight to 13s at 5.45pm and a class for special needs children from 6.30pm until 7.15pm.

Poppy is a member of East London dance crew Unity UK which has qualified for the World Hip Hop Championships in August.

To help pay her travel costs, Poppy has also organised a quiz night at The Birds in Halmer Gate, Spalding, on Friday, June 16, at 7pm.

Teams of up to six quizzers can enter and there will also be a raffle, but tickets must be booked in advance.

For more details about the dance classes and quiz night, call Lisa Gill on 07900 874152.