Poppy’s street dance classes in Spalding start next week

Spalding hip hop dancer Poppy Gill opens her Dance Academy at St Norbert's Community Hall, St Thomas's Road, Spalding, on Monday, June 12. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG150217-115TW.

A new series of street dance classes for children aged four to 13 starts in Spalding on Monday.

Talented hip hop dancer Poppy Gill (12) is leading three, 45-minute classes at St Norbert’s Community Hall in St Thomas’s Road, for four to sevens at 5pm, eight to 13s at 5.45pm and a class for special needs children from 6.30pm until 7.15pm.

Poppy is a member of East London dance crew Unity UK which has qualified for the World Hip Hop Championships in August.

To help pay her travel costs, Poppy has also organised a quiz night at The Birds in Halmer Gate, Spalding, on Friday, June 16, at 7pm.

Teams of up to six quizzers can enter and there will also be a raffle, but tickets must be booked in advance.

For more details about the dance classes and quiz night, call Lisa Gill on 07900 874152.