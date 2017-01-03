Pop goes the new year in Holbeach

Party-goers in Holbeach donned fancy dress as they saw in 2017 at the town’s community centre.

Following on from last year’s farming theme, the evening was based on ‘Stars in Their Eyes’ and revellers dressed up as their favourite pop stars, just like in the 90s TV programme.

Sergeant Pepper-style Beatles

The The Beatles, Adam Ant, Alice Cooper and Guns ‘n Roses were some of the acts on show, with The Blues Brothers and The Spice Girls winning the competition for the most realistic.

The evening was organised by Lizzy Coward and compered by Chris Osborne and Mick Gratton.

