Pony pulled from river in Quadring Fen

Firefighters rescued a pony that was trapped in water near the A52 in Donington on Sunday.

Crews from Donington and Spalding were called to North Drove, Quadring Fen, where calls that a pony was in trouble wcame from at about 4pm.

An animal sling was used to pull the pony to safety and it was found to be unharmed.

Earlier, crews from the same two stations were called to a shed, greenhouse and fencing that was ablaze in Park Avenue, Spalding, at about 11.40am.

A water hose reel was used to put the fire out.