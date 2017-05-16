New Labour Party group for women

The South Holland and The Deepings Labour Women’s Group held their first monthly meeting recently at The Vista in Spalding. The group is open to all female members and supporters of the Labour Party.

The group was developed to give like-minded women in our area a chance to meet, discuss local and national issue and how we are able to support our community.

It has been decided that the group will be supporting two local charities, Boston Women’s Aid, which has outreach centres in Spalding and Holbeach, and the Agape Food Bank. They will be mainly collecting toiletries, sanitary wear and cleaning products. Anybody who wishes to contribute can bring the items to the meetings or contact the group to arrange collection. Children are welcome to attend the group and there are toys and a craft area for them to enjoy.

The next meeting will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2pm to 4pm at The Vista. Labour’s candidate for the General Election Wojciech (Voyteck) Kowalewski will be attending to introduce himself and answer any questions.

Anybody who would like to attend, please contact Jennie Thomas on 07503282988 or jennie_t@ymail.com

Members of the new South Holland and The Deepings Labour Womens Group