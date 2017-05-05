Lincolnshire County Council Elections: Folkingham Rural

The Folkingham Rural ward is taken by Martin Hill of the Conservatives.

The result is by the biggest margin of the night and the Tory onslaught does not appear to be easing up.

The sports hall at the leisure centre where the counts are taking place is now emptying out.

Fatigue is now starting to set in for the reporting team (I and photographer Lee Hellwing), anyone who notices the empty coffee cups and cans of energy drinks surrounding our seats will agree with us...

Tracey Forman (Lab) 339

Jan Hansen (Ind) 763

Martin Hill (Con) 2041 - WIN

Mr Hill, who retained his seat, said: “I am very pleased. We have a very great result, I have put a lot of hard work into looking after my area, I am pleased that this has been represented by the electorate.”

He added that in the next four years he will try his best to make sure the people of Grantham get the best deal in Brexit and will “try and keep council tax down” as well as continuing to campaign to get the roads in the area repaired.