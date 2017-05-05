Lincolnshire County Council elections: Bourne North and Morton

The results for Bourne North and Morton are in and Sue Woolley has regained her seat.

The landslide victory for the Conservatives continues - it is a complete whitewash for the party this morning.

The ballots are being counted thick and fast and there has been no delays at all.

It looks like people will be getting to bed earlier than expected this evening.

Robbie Britton (Lab) 460

Sue Woolley (Con) 1950 - WIN

Mrs Woolley said: “I am very pleased and relieved that the hard work I put in has been rewarded. It is a very special community that I represent and I feel very honoured to be the county council representative for the area.”