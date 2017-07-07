Police want to trace men after Pennygate burglary

Officers investigating an attempted burglary at a property in Pennygate, Spalding, have issued CCTV images of two men who were in the area at the time and who may be able to assist the enquiry.

The incident happened between 3.30pm and 4pm on Saturday, June 24.

Do you know this man?

DC Steve Nesbit would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry. There are a number of ways you can report:

• Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 372 of June 24.

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

• In an emergency always call 999