Police are keen to establish the identity of the man in this photograph.

Around 2.45pm on Friday, January 13, two Scholl items valued at £80 were stolen from Boots the Chemist in High Street, Holbeach.

Police want to identify this man.

Police believe this man can help with their enquiries and would like to speak to him. If you recognise yourself or can help with who this is, please contact PC 434 Ellis on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.