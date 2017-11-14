Police targeting anti-social behaviour in Spalding town centre

Police are upping the number of patrols following an increase in anti-social behaviour.

Poor behaviour in the town centre and alcohol misuse that leads to it, cycling on footpaths and without lights and

preventing and investigating shop theft will be targeted by officers.

In addition to the increased patrols, specific ‘days of action’ will be held by officers - which will also hope to combat an increase in retail theft in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Inspector Gareth Boxall said: “The message to the public is clear: don’t ride your bike through the busy paved areas of the town, make sure you have lights on your bike and don’t behave in an anti-social manner. I ask parents to reinforce these messages to their teenage children too.”