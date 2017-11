Have your say

Police have taken a Honda CR-V believed to have been used in hare coursing off the road today (Tuesday) in the Spalding area.

Two men ran away from the vehicle with their two lurchers.

Meanwhile, more incidents of hare coursing were reported to police in South Holland yesterday (Monday).

Coursers were spotted in Moulton Marsh, Lutton Marsh, Swineshead and Kirton.