Police still hunting Spalding hit and run driver

Police are continuing to investigate a Spalding road collision after initial enquires have failed to identify the offender.

The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve and was reported to police at 7.46am.

The car, believed to be a black Citroen DS3, hit a woman on a bike and failed to stop at the scene of the accident, driving away towards Spalding town centre. The woman, in her 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

At the time of the collision the Citroen was southbound on the A16 Low Road roundabout.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 with incident reference number 81 of the December 31.