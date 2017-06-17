Police still hunting key safe criminals in South Holland

The hunt for those responsible for at least 25 crimes, including burglaries, across South Holland goes on despite no new incidents in two weeks.

A dedicated team of detectives and extra patrols of homes where key safes are used have continued since a 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman where questioned by police.

Inspector Gareth Boxall, Community Policing Inspector for South Holland, said: “We have a very vigorous investigation ongoing and extra resources have been created to carry out further enquiries.

“Both myself and Detective Inspector Dave Rimmer (South Holland Area Detective Inspector) are aware of how these offences have affected people’s lives and just because they seem to have stopped, we’re not complacent.

“I think it’s down to our intervention in one way or another and we’re still conducting proactive patrols to try and catch those responsible.

“We’ve also doubled the number of staff in trying to target where the offenders might be and their locations.

Anyone with information should call 101.

• Police are looking for the driver of a silver Peugeot 306 that crashed into a lamppost and two garden walls in Spalding.

It happened in Hawthorn Bank, a section of which was closed for more than two hours after the crash at about 1.30am on Monday, June 5.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed that the car was later recovered but the driver ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information should call 101.