Police investigating the theft of three motorbikes during a shed burglary in Gosberton have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist the enquiry.

The burglary occurred at a property in Godfrey Avenue around 4.30am on March 18. Two of the bikes were later recovered but a child’s green Kawasaki KX65 bearing the number 239 is still missing.

This child's green Kawasaki KX65 bearing the number 239 is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Seb Langham on 101, quoting incident number 44 of March 18.