Police response to minor crime concerns makes mark in Crowland

Steps to tackle low-level crime and disorder in Crowland have been welcomed, but with a question mark over the time taken for police to act.

Patrols have been stepped up across the town over recent weeks after complaints about anti-social behaviour and figures from Lincolnshire Police which showed a near 50 per cent leap in reported crime over the last year.

The Spalding Guardian reported a month ago on how parish councillors had met with senior officers responsible for policing South Holland to put their concerns across about reported crime in Crowland.

Parish council chairman Coun David Ringham said: “We had a follow-up meeting to the one in March where we were able to show the police a copy of the leaflet we issued, making sure people rang 101 to report an incident.

“The officers told us there had been a lot of police activity in the town after internal meetings with community beat managers, anti-social behaviour teams and South Holland District Council’s community development team.

“We’ve had mobile police units attending Crowland on Thursday evenings and officers walking around the Snowden Playing Fields area.

“During this time, there has been a drop in reports of crime and the police have gone out of their way to take our concerns on board.”

In its leaflet, parish councillors told people in Crowland that because it is “regarded as a low crime area, with few crimes or anti-social incidents reported, resources are therefore directed elsewhere”.

The leaflet went on: “To ensure that we get our fair share of policing, both the parish council and the police are asking that you report all crime and anti-social behaviour incidents.

“The police presence will only improve if the number of incidents reported reflects the actual number of incidents occurring.”

The most recent police figures for the period December 6, 2016, and March 6, 2017, showed there had been ten burglaries, nine cases of criminal damage and 33 reports of anti-social behaviour in Crowland.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We have been working hard, together with South Holland District Council, to deal with a handful of individuals who were causing anti-social behaviour in the area.”

Parish councillors were updated on policing in Crowland at a meeting on Monday when parish and district councillor Bryan Alcock said: “We all appreciate the extra effort that’s been put in and we did express our thanks that there was some action.

“But we also expressed our disappointment that it took so long to pick up on it.

“Now we have to re-educate the public to report things, now matter how futile they think it is, by ringing 101.”