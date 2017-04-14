Search

Police respond after cold callers in Moulton Seas End

Police have been carrying out leaflet drops and reassurance visits in Moulton Seas End.

Spalding Police have reassured residents after reports of cold callers in the Moulton Seas End area.

They have been dropping off advice leaflets about rogue traders to residents and paying visits.