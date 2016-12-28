Police plea for missing Holbeach area girl to get in touch

Police are appealing for a 16-year-old girl missing from the Holbeach area to get in touch.

Ellie Adams has not been seen since Boxing Day evening and it’s believed she may have been heading for Peterborough or further afield.

Ellie, who has light brown hair, is described as 5ft tall and of slim build.

She was last seen in the Holbeach area wearing blue jeans with a long cream coat, which has a fur hood.

A police spokesman said: “It may be Ellie has travelled to the Peterborough area or further afield.

“We appeal for Ellie to get in touch with us, or anyone that knows where she is to please give Lincs Police a call quoting incident 239 of 26 December.”

• If you have seen Ellie since Boxing Day, please call police on 101.