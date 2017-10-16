Police plea after attack on defibrillator in Crowland

A police inspector has voiced concerns over a potential risk to life following criminal damage to a defibrillator at the library in Hall Street, Crowland.

Insp Gareth Boxall said the case housing the defibrillator was damaged, although not the device itself, but believes whoever was responsible may not realise the importance of the life-saving machine inside.

In cases of cardiac arrest, use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) can save someone’s life.

Insp Boxall said: “They really do save lives, which is why there are so many of them located around the community.

“The British Heart Foundation sponsor a lot of them.”

He is appealing for witnesses to contact police on 101, quoting incident 110 of October 13.

It is believed the defibrillator casing was damaged over the weekend of October 7-8.

“If anybody does know anything about it, they need to think about it quite seriously,” said Insp Boxall. “I am guessing whoever caused that damage does not understand the importance of these bits of equipment in places like Crowland that are not particularly close to the ambulance station.”

Insp Boxall believes the incident is part of the recurring problems of minor crime and anti-social behaviour in Crowland.

He said: “It’s better than it was but it’s still a focus for us, really.”

