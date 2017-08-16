Police patrols draw children to Spalding community event

Law and order proved an exciting combination for youngsters in Spalding as police met the community during an annual summer event.

Sheep Market car park hosted another of Lincolnshire Police’s Summer Engagement days last Wednesday when Chief Constable Bill Skelly, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Marc Jones and Deputy PCC Stuart Tweedale were in town.

Youngsters Arthur Waters and Thomas Genovese (front) with Deputy PCC Stuart Tweedale and officers during Lincolnshire Police'S Summer Engagement Event in Spalding. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG090817-105TW.

Youngsters had the chance to sit inside police vehicles and try out the uniform for size, while adults found out about job opportunities within Lincolnshire Police.

Mr Skelly said: “These events are a great chance for the public to meet local officers and others from across Lincolnshire Police to talk with us about their feelings on being safe.

“The events also allow me to meet people directly and those that I spoke to were generally very positive.

“I also value the chance to meet local officers and staff on their own beat because it is a good opportunity for me to have a more informal discussion about the challenges they face and the pride they take in policing Spalding.”

Mr Jones said: “It is vitally important that we listen to the voice of the people in deciding our policing priorities and I take that responsibility very seriously.

“The people of Spalding were very welcoming and positive in offering opinions and feedback so I look forward to visiting again soon.”

Thomas Genovese demonstrates the long arm of the law. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG090817-108TW.

Ruby Page gives a salute to Spalding. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG090817-109TW.