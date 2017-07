The man who died yesterday at Stainby Quarry has been named by police as Richard Marjoram, aged 57, from Deeping St Nicholas.

Ben Marjoram, Richard’s son, said: “we are deeply shocked and upset at the death of my father, who was a very special husband to mum and also a fantastic father and much loved grandfather. Words cannot describe how much we will miss him.”

This is currently a joint investigation involving the Police and the Health and Safety Executive.