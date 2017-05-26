Police link burglaries in Spalding and Pinchbeck

A spate of burglaries over three nights in Spalding and Pinchbeck could be linked, according to police.

The most recent burglary took place in Parkside Crescent, Spalding, overnight between Thursday and Friday.

It followed three burglaries and six cases of either criminal damage or prowlers with torches in Finlay Close, Hoekman Way, Lowfields Avenue, Matmore Close, Thornton Road and Stonegate, in Spalding.

They happened between 10pm on Wednesday and 5am on Thursday, along with suspicious activity in Brownlow Crescent, Pinchbeck.

The crime spree started at a house in Horsepit Lane, Pinchbeck, where a person or gang got in and stole goods overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The key safes are being forced open to give the offenders access to the keys and then the property.

“Some of these burglaries have been carried out while the elderly occupants have been asleep in their beds or victims have woke up to find offenders in their home.

“Given the vulnerability and fragility of some of the victims, we are very concerned that there is the potential for serious consequences from one of these incidents.

“The burglary of someone’s home is a crime which can leave a lasting impact on its victims and for the perpetrators to deliberately target the elderly in this way is despicable.

“I urge anyone who has any information about these crimes to contact us and I encourage our community to be vigilant, look out for your neighbours and report any suspicious activity when it is happening.”

Anyone with information should call Spalding CID on 101.