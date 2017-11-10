Police appeal for dash cam footage after hare coursers disrupted in Deeping St Nicholas area

Police say Operation Galileo activity was successful in disrupting what they believe was intended to be a major hare coursing event in the county yesterday (Thursday).

Officers say calls from the local community enabled them to be in the area with equipment before any hare coursing activity began. Therefore there were no arrests made, they say.

However, a number of offences were committed by individuals as they attempted to leave the scene, including driving across fields and failing to stop. One fail to stop incident resulted in minor damage to a police vehicle. There were no injuries.

As part of an ongoing enquiry into those offences, police are asking drivers to check any dash cam footage for Thursday morning to see if they may have captured footage of any of the following vehicles in the following areas:

• A red Subaru Forrester (registration HF51XKK) in the Tongue End and Deeping St Nicholas area;

• A blue Honda CR-V (V406RCA) in the Tongue End, Pode Hole and Baston area;

• A Green Subaru Forrester in the Donington area;

• A blue Suzuki Vitara (Y134LRF) in the Great Hale area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and request that the details are passed to Chief Inspector Jim Tyner.