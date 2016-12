Organisers of the first Holbeach Marsh vintage tractor ploughing event have handed over £1,500 to Prostate Cancer UK.

The event took place in October at Caultons Farm in Holbeach St Marks, where over 70 tractors attended, some from Norfolk, Leicestershire and Yorkshire

Organisers thanked all who helped and supported the event, especially to PJDuffy and Son for the use of the land.