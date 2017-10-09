Please put your gift of love in a Rotary shoebox for our Christmas appeal

The Lincolnshire Free Press and our sister paper the Spalding Guardian are asking you to fill up a shoebox with everyday essentials and little luxuries to bring Christmas joy to some of the poorest people in eastern Europe.

We’re backing the Rotary Shoebox Scheme and all you need to do to help is pick up a flat pack shoebox from our office at Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding, and fill it with little items that most of us take for granted.

Shoeboxes go to children of all ages, teenagers and adults in countries such as Belarus, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova.

Thanks to our generous readers and local schools, more than 200 shoeboxes were filled last year.

David has delivered shoeboxes direct to Spalding Academy and St John’s School and we have a stack in our reception for our readers to fill.

There are three types of shoebox: items for young children; teenage items for boys and girls up to 18 years old; and household items for families and elderly people.

Items like a scarf, hat and gloves are perfect for each of the boxes.

Children love to receive toys, teddy bears and jigsaw puzzles, items for teenagers could include writing materials, toiletries and playing cards, while the household boxes could include items like antiseptic cream and bandages, candles, scissors and sewing kits. Please do not include perishable goods or food.

Only Rotary shoeboxes are accepted, not ordinary shoeboxes.

Boxes can be decorated, provided the top of the box, stating the type and its contents, is visible – wrapping the boxes is not allowed.

Please return filled boxes to us by midday on Monday, November 6 to meet the deadline for Christmas delivery. Please include a £2 donation taped to the top of the shoebox to offset transport costs.

This is your chance to put a smile on the faces of people who otherwise have little to celebrate.