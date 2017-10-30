Please help save Gosberton’s Royal British Legion branch

There’s a call for volunteers to boost the dwindling ranks of the Royal British Legion (RBL) in Gosberton to help the branch survive.

Branch treasurer Debbie Reynolds says anyone can join, you don’t have to be ex-service, and even young people can become “junior members”.

The branch has 24 members but only five attend meetings and has suffered a blow with the recent death of its respected former chairman, Gene Waterfall.

Mrs Reynolds said: “We need four officers – chairman, vice-chairman, treasurer and secretary – plus a minimum of three committee members to run the branch.”

The Rev Ian Walters, the current vice-chairman, described Mr Waterfall as “a man who genuinely cared for people”, and visited people who weren’t very mobile in their own homes, despite his own failing health over the last three years.

Potential members and anyone who can collect for this year’s Poppy Appeal are asked to call Mrs Reynolds on 01775 841585.

Donington and Quadring RBL members have abandoned door-to-door Poppy Appeal collections this year but virtually every shop is selling poppies.

RBL club secretary Michelle Ginno said: “It’s such a horrible task to go out in the dark on your own and most of us are women.”

Donington RBL branch agm is 7pm on November 20 and the club agm is 7pm on November 27, both at 3 Malting Lane, Donington.

• Remembrance Sunday church services are: 10.30am in St Mary’s, Donington; 3pm in St Margaret’s, Quadring; and 3pm at Gosberton Parish Church. On Saturday, November 11 there is an 11am act of remembrance at Gosberton War Memorial, followed by a gathering there at 2.30pm on Remembrance Sunday. There is a 2pm Remembrance Sunday gathering at Gosberton Risegate War Memorial.

From our website ...

Crowdfunding is new venture for Kirton’s historic coaching inn

Pupils left at school gates in “round pound” bus fare fiasco

Donington pre-school asks ‘who would steal from our children?’