Plea to help keep history group running

A group that has been running more than a quarter of a century may have to close down due to dwindling numbers.

South Holland Local History Group formed in 1987, originally set up by history teachers Rose and Bernard Clark for those wishing to research their family history.

If we don’t get anyone to fill these posts we may have to close the group down. Keith Seaton

It expanded in 1989 into a group focused on the history of South Holland as a whole and meets at St John’s Church Hall in Spalding eight times a year.

However, history writer Keith Seaton, who has been chairman of the group for the past two years has stepped down from his position and is looking for someone to take his place.

He said: “Sadly the group is struggling with very few people attending recently. We pay £30 for the hall and an average of £30 for speakers for an entrance fee of £2 and only 10 to 15 people recently.

“I have retired as chairman and have been doing treasurer and secretary as well this last year. If we don’t get anyone to fill these posts we may have to close the group down.

“We’ve had some good speakers. Last month we had Terry Grantham speaking about ‘My Life as an Evacuee.’ We’ve had a talk about Grimsby Ice Factory and another gentlemen spoke about Victorian and Georgian amateur dramatic performances.

“It is possible we may have to look at putting the entrance fee up to cover the costs.”

Keith (78), who wrote the book Spalding and Around Through Time, will be giving the next talk at the meeting on Friday, November 24, at St John’s Church Hall at 7.30pm.

His illustrated talk is called Spalding Mills and Millers. He said: “My grandad was a miller and baker and my father too.”

○ Anybody who is interested in taking over the running of the group or would like to find out more about the group itself can call Keith on 01775 761096.

