Plea for people of Surfleet to pay respects to WW2 veteran on final journey

The funeral of a former WW2 veteran will be held at Surfleet Crematorium tomorrow (Tuesday) and there is an appeal for local people to attend.

The RAF Association says Edward Scott, who has died aged 91, “has few known family and it is feared that he will have no one to commemorate him as he is laid to rest”.

Mr Scott served in the RAF as part of 154 Squadron during the Second World War as an engineer, but the RAF Association has no record of what he did after he left the service.

His funeral takes place at 10am.

