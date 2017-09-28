Play area boost for Thurlby

Persimmon Homes East Midlands has payed for outdoor gym equipment in Thurlby.
The house builder has backed the Lawrance Park Recreation Ground and Community Association as part of its Community Champions campaign.
The Association will use the money to install a double cross country skier at the park in Crown Lane.
Organisations can apply for funding by completing a simple online form at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity
