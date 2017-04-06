Plans to run Crowland sports hall as charitable body

Parish councillors are planning to turn a former school sports hall into a community gym for Crowland.

The sports hall in Postland Road, once part of the former St Guthlac’s Secondary School, has been run by the parish council since the school closed in July 2013.

Senior staff and governors at South View Community Primary School, which now occupies the St Guthlac’s site, chose not to include the sports hall in its plans.

Parish council chairman Coun David Ringham said: “Some 25 years ago, the parish council decided to contribute to the sports hall’s upkeep through an arrangement with Lincolnshire County Council called ‘Chance to Share’.

“This meant that it could be used by the community as we didn’t want the facilities to be lost to Crowland.

“We’ve been running the sports hall ever since the primary school moved in.

“But now we’re looking at expanding the activities during the daytime and what we intend to do is to fit out a gymnasium, running it on the same basis as other gyms in the area.”

A group of trustees would be needed to run the sports hall as a charitable incorporated organisation, a type of charity which benefits from discounted business rates.

Coun Ringham said: “We hope to be in a position to kick things off within the next six weeks.”