Plans go in to give Bourne’s Wake House a facelift

A planning application to renovate the outside of a much-loved community venue has gone in - marking a key milestone.

Bourne United Charities bought Wake House in North Street, Bourne, from South Kesteven District Council a year ago and granted a long lease to Bourne Arts and Community Trust.

The trust has now submitted two applications to the building’s former owner to make much-needed repair work to the outside of the building and install two handrails on the exterior steps to improve access.

Greg Cejer is a company secretary and trustee of Bourne Arts and Community Trust.

He said the planning application being submitted marks a key milestone in the development of the building.

“It is a milestone because this is something we’ve wanted to see happen for a very long time and we think the people of Bourne will be pleased because it is an eyesore at the moment.”

The application states that the work being planned is to “undertake the careful restoration of parts of the building that have been neglected for some years and to do so in keeping with the building’s Grade II-listed state.”

Where possible, the exterior of the building will be repaired rather than replaced.

The next stage is for the trust to apply for grants, although so far this is proving problematic.

Greg said he would appreciate help from anyone with expertise on submitting grants who could give the trust advice on the best bodies to approach.

The trust has previously said it needs to raise in the region of £300,000 for the relevant renovation work, which will take place over a five-year period.

Bourne United Charities negotiated with the district council for two years before reaching an agreement on the building’s future and the trust continues to manage and determine the development of the building, which is used by more than 70 different organisations.

The trust had previously rented the building from the district council since 1996 at a peppercorn rent.