Plans for up to 110 new homes in Deeping St Nicholas

An extra 110 homes could be built in Deeping St Nicholas - if plans are given the go ahead.

An application to allow development on agricultural land in the village has been put forward to South Holland District Council by farmer W David Branton and The Honourable RFJ Carrington.

The land, off Littleworth Drove, is outside the current Local Plan and emerging South East Lincs Local Plan - but the fact that South Holland District Council doesn’t have a five-year supply of land with housing approvals may see the plan approved.

A Planning, Design and Access statement, by Holbeach-based architectural and planning consultants G.R. Merchant, reads: “the current South Holland District Local Plan - 2006 is out of date and therefore, the application should be considered as a sustainable ‘windfall’ site.

“South Holland has experienced a long-standing shortfall in the delivery of dwellings and the most recent statement of housing and land supply (April 2016) has indicated that the planning authority can only identify 2.9 year supply in advance of the adoption of the South East Lincolnshire Local Plan.

“New housing applications should be considered in the context of the presumption in favour of sustainable development in accordance with Paragraph 49 of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).”

The plans show how the site could be developed for the homes, with connections to The Avenue, Elizabeth Crescent and Campains Lane, with the main access to the development being off Littleworth Drove.

It also highlights that the open space to the development will provide “a sustainable recreation area for existing and proposed residents” - potentially allowing safer access for children to play.

It says: “The current recreational area is located on the opposite side of Campains Lane which forces children to cross the road used by cars and agricultural vehicles.

“This playground borders the railway and the close proximity has always caused Network Rail great concern.

“It can be seen as ‘temporary’ as the site is owned by a neighbouring farmer and theoretically could be reclaimed by the landowner.”

In its pre-planning advice, a case officer for the district council points out that while it has allowed some development of agricultural land, it is normally Development Plan led, or on small areas of agricultural land which is “no longer suitable for the now highly mechanised agricultural industry.

“As the site is neither brownfield or classed as redundant agricultural land, it may not be possible to support such an application for large scale development.”