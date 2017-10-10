PLANNING ROUND-UP: Right-angled terrace twist gets seal of approval

Turning a terrace of houses around 90 degrees meant a developer has had plans for new homes in Long Sutton approved.

The application for a pair of semi-detached houses and a terrace of three properties off London Road had been re-submitted after rejection at a previous meeting.

Committee chairman Coun Roger Gambba-Jones advised that the terrace had been turned in the new plan, putting more space between the buildings and neighbouring gardens.

However, Coun Chris Brewis voiced concern that the land on which the homes were planned was originally meant as a recreation area for residents of Seagate Terrace.

Coun Rodney Grocock, in favour of the application said; “ The applicant has taken on board what we said and has done his best witin such a restricted area. I believe the area will be made better by this development.”

Crowland Cranes expansion agreed:

Crowland Cranes will be permitted to change use o f their land to a crane storage and demonstration area.

The firm, based in Crease Drove, won plaudits from several councillors for its expansion plans.

Coun Harry Drury said: “It is really good to se a business that puts our area on the map nationally and internationally.”

Coun Bryan Allcock added: “It is extremely nice to see someone who has the confidence to expand.”

Councillors’ case of deja vus:

An identical plan to one submitted previously to build six homes in Sutton Bridge was again thrown out.

The outline application for homes on land east of Chestnut Terrace was refused unanimously,

An appeal has been lodged against the first decision.