Planning applications

Before the councils...

South Holland District Council

A Franklin, 34 Hillgate, Gedney Hill. Alterations, boundary wall, entrance gates, fencing, modification of condition approval to allow stretcher bond in lieu of English bond.

H Middleton, Sutton House, 8 High Street, Long Sutton, Works to trees in conservation area.

Ashley King (Developments) Ltd, land off Broad Lane, Moulton. Condition details.

Mr and Mrs Rudd, 66 Woolram Wygate, Spalding. Extension and detached garage.

A Bates, 8a River Bank, Spalding. Condition details.

Mr and Mrs Leworthy, Drove Farm, Little Lane, Gosberton. Condition details.

John Grant (Donington) Ltd, Welland House Farm, Marsh Drove, Surfleet Marsh. Steel framed agricultural produce store.

Mr and Mrs Hunt, The Forge, Common Way, Tydd St Mary. Extensions and alterations.

G and D Winyard, 36 Holbeach Road, Spalding. Six two storey dwellings, resubmission.

N Black and P Smith, 494 Broadgate, Weston Hills. Extension and alterations, resubmission.

I Owen, 33 Postland Road, Crowland. Extension or garage and alterations, resubmission.

C Elcock, Wevahome, 43 Delph Road, Long Sutton. Extension and alterations.

Ashwood Homes, land off Backgate, Cowbit. 80 dwellings.

Regard Partnership, Bay Lodge Care Home, 36 Fen Road, Holbeach. One self contained one bed unit for use as supported living.

A Nathu, Pennygate Foundation, 204 Pennygate, Spalding. Continued use of premises as health and well-being centre including retention of extension and detached function room (retrospective).

C Wratten, The Mill House, Mill Lane, Sutton Bridge. Works to TPO.

S Melton, Buck Cottage, Middle Marsh Road, Molton Marsh. Details of brick.

J Harvey, 33 Queens Road, Spalding. Vehicular access.

Mr and Mrs Brown, adj 70 Cobgate, Whaplode. Residential development (max 18 dwellings).

South Kesteven District Council

South Holland District Council, Boundary Garage, Main Road, Deeping St Nicholas. 27 self storage containers.

H Chambers, 33 Spalding Road, Bourne. Condition details.

E Cullum, land rear of 77 and 79 West Road, Bourne. Condition details.

A gray, Lane Farm, Haconby Lane, Morton. Convert barn to single storey dwelling house.

Boston Borough Council

Pick, 4 Milne Green, Swineshead. Extension.

Skinner, Castle Nau, West End Road, Wyberton. Demolish bungalow and build two dwellings.

Georgiev and Kacheva, 32 Granville Avenue, Wyberton. Change of use from shop to residential, Demolish ground floor extension, build extension to form new dwelling, construct flat roof extension to both dwellings.

Gelsthorpe, Granada, Streetway, Wyberton. Extension.

Dew, land west Boston Road, Kirton. 91 dwellings (resulting in total 180 dwellings, 40 dwellings above already approved).

Welberry-Smith, The Croft, Coles Lane, Swineshead. Storm porch.