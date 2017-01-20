Planning applications

Before the local councils...

South Holland District Council

P Smith, land south Moulton Chapel Road, Cowbit. Residential development of up to 17 dwellings.

P Hannah, Plumtree House, Harford Gate, Gedney. Extension and alterations to include new access and conversion of outbuilding to garage.

Branch Bros, former Boston Tractors, Boston Road South, Holbeach, Amendment to approval of toilet block and elevational changes.

S Laud, 12 Hall Hill Road, Holbeach. Extension with roof lantern.

J T Ward Joinery, 18 Fleet Road Industrial Estate, Fleet. Workshop/warehouse extension.

Sutton Bridge Parish Council, The Memorial Park, Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge. Works to TPO.

J Wilson, Crowland Manor, East Street, Crowland. Install roof windows.

S Street, Akita Place, Clay Lake, Spalding. Site mobile home (retrospective).

Co-op Late Shop, 6 Market Place, Donington. Signage.

A Hansard, Fern Villa, 40 Knight Street, Pinchbeck. Residential development.

Mr and Mrs Lyon, 10 Grange Drive, Spalding. Amendments to approval of extension and alterations to include first floor extension to continue over garage.

Mr Lee, Green Acres Park, Ropers Gate, Gedney. Fencing, associated landscaping and planting (retrospective).

C Edgeley, Bellevue Farm, Elm Lane, Spalding. Stables and menage.

MJL Skipmaster Ltd, Bourne Road, Pode Hole. Detached shot blasting shed.

D Abrahams, 22 Crown Drive, Spalding. Amendments to approval to include removal of annexe and increase roof pitch to extension for additional bedroom within loft space.

Mr and Mrs Brown, adj 70 Cobgate, Whaplode. Five dwellings.

South Kesteven District Council

A Armstrong, 160 Eastgate, Deeping St James. Replacement roof to include dormer, extension and canopy roof.

Mr Charity, Truesdale Lodge, Deeping Road, Baston. Agricultural machinery store.

New Inn, 10 West Street, Folkingham. Signage.

G Forcellati, 90 Church Street, Deeping St James. Remove part of existing front wall to provide vehicular access.

Boston Borough Council

Lawson, 12 Walnut Road, Kirton. Change UPVC windows to four-section bow UPVC.

Thatched Cottage Restaurant, Pools Lane, Sutterton. Demolish dining area and build extensions, canopy area ad internal alterations to listed building.

IMN Properties, Golden Cross Inn, North End, Swineshead. Vary condition of approval to make revisions to terraced house design.

Dixon, land adj 18 Granville Avenue, Wyberton. Detached dwellings.

Lincolnshire Co-operative, Capel Lodge, High Street, Swineshead. Demolish Capel Lodge and build convenience store and pharmacy, access road, parking and service arrangements.

Haffenden, Thorlton House, Donington Road, Bicker. Amendment to approval of width of extension.