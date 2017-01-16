PLANNING APPLICATIONS

Before local councils...
South Holland District Council
Sharpes butchers, 43 High Street, Gosberton. Side entrance.
J Catnach, Honeysuckle Farm, Jarvis Gate, Sutton St James. Details of external materials and sliding steel gate.
J McIntee, 50 Park Avenue, Spalding. Extension.
Cley Developments, 19 Green lane, Spalding. Residential development including demolition of dwelling.
P Speechley, Common Drove, Crowland. Replace dwelling (re submission).
Mr and Mrs Jacky and A Keen, former the Yews, Quadring Road, Donington. Extension, conservatory, open porch (retrospective).
Anglia Motel, Washway Road, Fleet. Details of car parking, vehicle and pedestrian access and lighting.
Mr and Mrs Sage, rear 33 High Street, Moulton. Detached dwelling.
M Wilson, 111 Wardentree Lane, Pinchbeck. Removal of static caravan and replaced with detached traditional annexe.
P Adams, 178 High Road, Weston. Conservatory (retrospective).
Peele Community College, 84 Little London, Long Sutton. Siting of playgroup building, modification of approval to allow a further time period.
J Boyall, 7 Bear Lane, Pinchbeck. Details of windows.
S Lithgow, 77 Pilgrims Way, Spalding. Extension.
Mr and Mrs Marritt, Marbec, Washway Road, Saracen’s Head.
Lincolnshire County Council, Donington Library. Replace existing windows (retrospective).
J Sandford, 29 Westlode Street, Spalding. Change of use of residential room to office, including extension.
Trustees of H and M Long, Chestnut Lodge, Cross Street, Whaplode. Extension and alterations.
Boston Borough Council
D & R Property Services, Daggers Drawn, Station Road, Swineshead. Vary condition to vary previously approved drawings.
Pattinson, Swineshead Hall, High Street, Swineshead. Works to trees in conservation are.
Verralls, land adj rear of Holly Lodge and fronting King John’s Road, Swineshead. Approved condition details and to vary condition to vary size and design of bungalow and detached garage plot C.
South Kesteven District Council
Mr and Mrs Broxup, Holly Farm, Main Road, Dyke. Demolish garage and build replacement garage.
R Dimond, 47 East End, Langtoft. Discharge of conditions of planning approval.
Mr and Mrs Boyer, 32 Mill Drove, Bourne. Extensions.
Conant, Moorfield House, Temple Road, Aslackby. Approval of window details.
I Chappell, 23 Obthorpe Lane, Thurlby. Extension.