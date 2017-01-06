PLANNING APPLICATIONS

Before the local councils

South Holland District Council

South Holland Methodist Circuit, Gosberton Methodist Church, Risegate Road, Gosberton Risegate. Conversion of redundant church into residential dwelling.

Holbeach and Elloe Hospital Trust, Boston Road North, Holbeach. Annexe to hospital to prove care home for elderly and individuals with physical difficulties.

M Davison, 137 Broadgate, Whaplode Drove. Two detached bungalows.

M Dunnett, 19 Upper Welland Terrace, London road, Spalding. Part demolition, extension and conversion of garage and storage buildings.

Mr and Mrs Smith, Bleak House Farm, Dawsmere Road, Gedney Drove End. Convert first floor of barn to self contained annexe.

Moulton Chapel Youth and Community Committee, land Woodgate Road, Moulton. Details of management plan.

Gosberton Parish Council, playing field, High Street, Gosberton. Works to TPO.

Mr and Mrs Hart, Milestone Lane, Pinchbeck. Residential development.

E Lee, area of land encompassing The Beeches, Horseshoe Road, Spalding. Discharge of 106 agreement.

Mr and Mrs Shortland, 45 Delgate Bank, Weston Hills. Extension.

Ashley King Developments, Backgate, Cowbit. Modification of condition to allow amendments to approval.

P Twell, 258 Siltside, Gosberton Risegate. Large scale details.

T Carey, 11 Clough Road, Holbeach Clough. Extension.

S Pacey, 24 Crown Avenue, Holbeach St Marks. Extension and convert garage into kitchen.

Datum One, 4 Park Road, Holbeach. Details of large scale drawings.

D and R Property Services, rear 100 London Road, Long Sutton. Pair semi-detached and terrace of three dwellings.

Mr and Mrs Wallis, 4 Daniels Crescent, Long Sutton. Demolish extension and build new extension.

Mr and Mrs Brightey, 89 Roman Road, Moulton Chapel. Conservatory.

Mr and Mrs Cook, 149 Bourne Road, Spalding. Extension and alterations.

Savills, Estate Office, Bridge Farm, New Road, Sutton Bridge. Conversion of barns into three dwellings.

H Brown, site adj 30 Austendyke Road, Weston Hills. Four detached houses.

Mr and Mrs Stamp, adj 25 Small Drove, Weston. House and garage.

B Allens, land off Whale Drove, Whaplode Drove. Rabbit breeding unit.

Market Deeping Building Co, White Cottage, Cranesgate North, Whaplode St Catherine. Replacement dwelling.

Ashley King Developments, Backgate, Cowbit. Condition details submitted.

Vine House Farm Bird Foods, Vine House Farm, Main Road, Deeping St Nicholas. New farm shop, tea room, car parking and access.

HSBC, 8 Market Place, Spalding. Signage.

Ashley King Developments, land between Barrier Bank and B1179, Spalding. Change of use from D1 to B1.

Belmont UK, adj 204 High Road, Weston. Two dwellings.