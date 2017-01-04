Planned farm shop and tea room at Deeping St Nicholas to cost more than half-a-million

A new farm shop and tea room costing more than £500,000 will be built at Vine House Farm in Main Road, Deeping St Nicholas, if planning consent is given.

The new building, with floor space extending to 580sq m, is to be sited on a paddock and there will be parking for 56 cars.

Nicholas Watts, from Vine House Farm, said the building will be about five times the size of the existing farm shop, which is inside one of the farm buildings and will be re-located to the new structure.

The farm aims to showcase its passion for wildlife and locally sourced foods as well as expand its business, particularly by supplying a greater range of bird food and accessories to keep up with growing demand.

Customers travel from far and wide to buy bird seed grown on the farm.

Mr Watts said: “The new building is overdue really. It ought to have been done a few years before. Our farm shop is expanding and our offices are expanding so moving the present farm shop will make more office room.

“People come from a long way off to buy bird seed and by the time they get to us they are looking for a cup of tea.”

Before Christmas there was a visitor from Oxford buying a stock of bird food to be used by himself and neighbours.

Seventy per cent of current sales are attributed to the bird food business while the rest is for human consumption, including products like eggs, potatoes, organic vegetables and home baked goods – all mainly produced on the farm – as well as locally sourced products such as meat and flowers.

A new access will be provided for the development, to avoid increasing numbers of visitors going through the farm yard, and agents for the farm say it can be constructed with highway required visibility splays.