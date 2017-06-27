Plan to shape future of the area over next 20 years submitted

The South East Lincolnshire Local Plan – a wide-ranging plan for future development in South Holland District and Boston Borough over the next 20 years – has now been submitted to the Planning Inspectorate who will examine it on behalf of the Secretary of State.

Four rounds of public consultation events have been held over the last few years to inform the production of the plan and thousands of comments have been received from individuals, statutory bodies and interested parties.

An independent planning inspector will now consider whether the Local Plan has been prepared in accordance with the legislation and will also explore any outstanding subjects of disagreement.

The Planning Inspectorate will arrange hearing sessions where those who have made objections during the publication period can have these heard in public.

The timetable for these sessions will be set by the Planning Inspectorate but could possibly take place within the next 11 to 14 weeks.

The public will be able to attend, but further representations at the examination will now be by invitation from the Inspector only, and only from those who have made comments through the publication period and have registered their interest in attending the examination.

The inspector will produce a report with recommendations to be considered by the plan’s authors – the South East Lincolnshire Joint Strategic Planning Committee – with the aim of adopting the plan by April, 2018.

Coun Roger Gambba-Jones, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for planning and chairman of the joint committee, said: “This is a major milestone for the future of South East Lincolnshire, in bringing forward new homes, businesses and infrastructure as well as protecting those elements that our communities value.”

For more information about the Local Plan and regular updates on progress towards the examination, visit www.southeastlincslocalplan.org/